In today’s episode of the Daily Roundup we take a look at the possible capsizing of a refugee boat carrying 180 Rohingyas, the continuing protests and military repression in Sudan, the looming right-wing threat against Brazil’s president-elect Lula da Silva, and how 600 children have been put under house arrest by the Israeli occupation.