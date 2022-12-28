Daily Round-Up | 2022 among worst years for Rohingyas says UN body and more stories

In today’s episode, we look at the plight of Rohingyas in 2022, the protests and repression in Sudan, threats to Brazilian president-to-be Lula da Silva, and the arrests of Palestinian children by Israeli occupation forces

December 28, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Roundup we take a look at the possible capsizing of a refugee boat carrying 180 Rohingyas, the continuing protests and military repression in Sudan, the looming right-wing threat against Brazil’s president-elect Lula da Silva, and how 600 children have been put under house arrest by the Israeli occupation.


