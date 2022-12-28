In today’s episode of the Daily Roundup we take a look at the possible capsizing of a refugee boat carrying 180 Rohingyas, the continuing protests and military repression in Sudan, the looming right-wing threat against Brazil’s president-elect Lula da Silva, and how 600 children have been put under house arrest by the Israeli occupation.
Daily Round-Up | 2022 among worst years for Rohingyas says UN body and more stories
