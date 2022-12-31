Daily Round-Up | UK railway cleaners launch first-ever national strike, and more

December 31, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we take a look at first-ever strike by railway cleaners in the UK, the Biden administration’s approval of new arms sale to Taiwan, Peru’s supreme court approving prolonged detention of Pedro Castillo, and some key cabinet appointments in the upcoming Lula cabinet in Brazil.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
