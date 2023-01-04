Daily Round-up | Israeli minister Ben Gvir storms Al-Aqsa & other stories

January 04, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Israeli minister Ben Gvir storming Al-Aqsa; the Bolivian far-right escalating attacks demanding their leader’s release; Tunisian transport workers striking over low wages; and Lula meeting with world leaders after taking office as Brazilian president


