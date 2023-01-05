Daily Round-up | Sudanese teachers stage strike demanding wage hike & other stories

In this episode, we take a look at teachers’ protests in Sudan, the killing of a teen by Israeli forces, British rail workers going on strike, and the impending release of Puerto Rican political prisoner Ana Belen Montes

January 05, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Sudanese teachers staging strike demanding wage hike; Israeli forces killing a Palestinian teenager; UK rail workers launching a 2-day strike over low wages; and new of Puerto Rican prisoner Ana Belen Montes who is set to be freed from a US prison


