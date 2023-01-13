Daily Round-up | Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in fresh raids & other stories

In today’s episode, we look at stories of the killing of three Palestinians by Israel, the death of a Peruvian protester, and strikes by doctors in Madrid and ambulance drivers in the UK

January 13, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in fresh raids; 1 more Peruvian anti-govt protester killed as death toll rises to 47; Spain doctors on indefinite strike over low wages, work conditions and Ambulance workers in UK stage one-day strike demanding higher wages.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print