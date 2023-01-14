Daily Round-up | Turkey metal workers to launch strike demanding higher wages & other stories

In this episode, we take a look at Turkish metal workers getting a set for a strike, Cuba’s presidency of the G77+ China, a study on Exxon-Mobil allegedly misleading the public over climate change, and Zimbabwean workers condemning a law banning strikes

January 14, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Turkish metal workers launching a strike demanding higher wages; Cuba beginning a one-year G77+China presidency; a study on Exxon-Mobil allegedly misleading the public over climate change for decades; and Zimbabwe health workers condemning a law banning strikes.


