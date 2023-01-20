Daily Round-up | UN-members condemn Israel’s punitive measures against Palestinians & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of condemnation of Israel’s repressive measures against Palestinians, US arms supplies to Ukraine, a humanitarian caravan in Colombia, and a strike by nurses in the UK

January 20, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at UN-member states condemning Israel’s punitive measures against Palestinians; the US decision to send military aid to Ukraine worth 2.6 billion USD; the Colombian government and ELN starting a humanitarian caravan; and UK nurses launching a 48-hour-strike over low wages.


