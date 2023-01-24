In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at anti-government protests in Peru intensifying; Iran warning of consequences for terrorist tag for The IRGC; and Brazil opening investigations into crimes against indigenous people
Daily Round-up | Anti-government protests in Peru intensify & other stories
In today’s episode, we bring you stories of anti-government protests in Peru intensifying, Iran warning of consequences of the terrorist tag on the IRGC, and Brazil opening investigations into crimes against indigenous people