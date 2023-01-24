Daily Round-up | Anti-government protests in Peru intensify & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of anti-government protests in Peru intensifying, Iran warning of consequences of the terrorist tag on the IRGC, and Brazil opening investigations into crimes against indigenous people

January 24, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at anti-government protests in Peru intensifying; Iran warning of consequences for terrorist tag for The IRGC; and Brazil opening investigations into crimes against indigenous people


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print