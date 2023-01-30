Daily Round-Up | Pashtuns Protest in Pakistan Over Acquittal Of Murder Accused and Other Stories

January 30, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we take a look at journalists’ unions in India condemning amendments to the country’s IT rules, protests in Pakistan over the acquittal of a police officer accused of murder, and the latest from the FIFA Global Transfer Report.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
