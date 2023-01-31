Daily Round-Up | Protests in US over Tyre Nichols’ killing and other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the intensifying protests in the US and Peru, Israel’s plan to arm residents of illegal settlements, and elections in Tunisia

January 31, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Roundup we take a look at the protests in the US over violent killing of Tyre Nichols, Israel’s plans to arm settlers in Palestine, intensifying of protests in Peru, and the low turnout in Tunisia’s second-round of parliamentary elections.


