In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Rights groups suing Peru’s president for protesters’ killings; 73 presumed dead or missing off coast of Libya in boat disaster; Israel passes law to strip citizenship of Palestinians resisting occupation; and teachers protest conservative government’s education reforms in Greece.