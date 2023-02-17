Daily Round-up | Rights groups sue Peru’s president for protesters’ killings & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the rights groups in Peru suing the de facto government, a disaster involving migrants in Libya, Israel passing an amendment to a citizenship law, and teachers protesting education reforms in Greece

February 17, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Rights groups suing Peru’s president for protesters’ killings; 73 presumed dead or missing off coast of Libya in boat disaster; Israel passes law to strip citizenship of Palestinians resisting occupation; and teachers protest conservative government’s education reforms in Greece.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
