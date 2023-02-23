Daily Round-up | Russia withdraws from nuclear treaty with the US & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of Russia withdrawing from a nuclear treaty, a US judge rejecting the seizure of Afghan funds, China publishing a paper on peace and security, and the death of over 40 people in rain and flooding in Brazil

February 23, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Russia withdrawing from the nuclear treaty with the US; a US judge rejecting the seizure of Afghan funds; China publishing a paper to establish world peace, security; and the death of 46 people in heavy rainfall and storms in Brazil


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print