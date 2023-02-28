The Ukraine excuse to weaken Germany

Senior journalist Aunindyo Chakravarty explains the the politics behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines and who benefits from it.

February 28, 2023 by Newsclick

One year since Russia-Ukraine war, and the biggest losers are the German people — along with other European citizens — who are paying extremely high energy prices, because gas supplies from Russia have got severely disrupted. The gainers are US energy companies who have made record profits. Now that it has been revealed that the US was behind the sabotage of the pipeline that transports Russian gas to Europe, the question many in Germany are asking, is the Ukraine war an excuse for the USA to weaken Germany in Europe?


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
