In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Bola Tinubu emerging victorious in Nigeria presidential elections; Swaziland’s police shooting and abducting a Communist leader; Indigenous groups continuing anti-government protests in Peru; and Palestinians protesting Israeli settler violence.
Daily Round-up | Tinubu emerges victorious in Nigeria presidential elections & other stories
