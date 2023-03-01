Daily Round-up | Tinubu emerges victorious in Nigeria presidential elections & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the Nigerian presidential election, Swaziland’s police arresting and abducting a communist leader, Indigenous groups containing their protest in Peru, and Palestinians protesting Israeli settler violence

March 01, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Bola Tinubu emerging victorious in Nigeria presidential elections; Swaziland’s police shooting and abducting a Communist leader; Indigenous groups continuing anti-government protests in Peru; and Palestinians protesting Israeli settler violence.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print