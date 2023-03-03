Daily Round-up | Sri Lankan workers stage strike against economic reforms & other stories

In this episode, we bring you stories of Sri Lankan workers going on strike over the economic crisis, British teachers launching a protest, a vote on a death penalty in Israel, and the US renewing a national emergency against Venezuela

March 03, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Sri Lankan workers staging a strike against economic reforms; UK teachers going on a 3-day strike over pay dispute; Israeli parliament passing a death penalty bill, and the US renewing a national emergency against Venezuela.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
