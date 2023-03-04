In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting, Mexico’s president announcing an alliance to combat inflation, Israeli forces killing another Palestinian teenager, and protests over a train collision in Greece

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting failing to reach consensus over Ukraine; Mexico’s president announcing an alliance to fight inflation; Israeli forces killing yet another Palestinian teenager, and protests erupting over a train collision in Greece