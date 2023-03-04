Daily Round-up | G20 meeting fails to reach consensus over Ukraine & other stories

March 04, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting failing to reach consensus over Ukraine; Mexico’s president announcing an alliance to fight inflation; Israeli forces killing yet another Palestinian teenager, and protests erupting over a train collision in Greece


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
