In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting failing to reach consensus over Ukraine; Mexico’s president announcing an alliance to fight inflation; Israeli forces killing yet another Palestinian teenager, and protests erupting over a train collision in Greece
Daily Round-up | G20 meeting fails to reach consensus over Ukraine & other stories
