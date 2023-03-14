Daily Round-up | UK junior doctors on three-day strike & other stories

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at UK junior doctors on three-day strike; 30 migrants presumed dead or missing off Libya; US, South Korea begin 10-day military exercises and Colombian government, ELN conclude second round of peace talks

March 14, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
