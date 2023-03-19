One of the biggest banks in the US that catered mostly to startups has failed. Nearly half of all venture capital-backed startups in the US banked with Silicon Valley Bank. While startups are in trouble as a bulk of their money is now stuck, the question that everyone is asking is – how did SVB go under so quickly and what were the regulators doing?
Startups stuck as mega US bank fails | With Aunindyo Chakravarty
Senior journalist Aunindyo Chakravarty analyzes the fall of Silicon Valley Bank in the US and the reasons banks which cater to the tech sector are facing a crisis