Startups stuck as mega US bank fails | With Aunindyo Chakravarty

Senior journalist Aunindyo Chakravarty analyzes the fall of Silicon Valley Bank in the US and the reasons banks which cater to the tech sector are facing a crisis

March 19, 2023 by Newsclick

One of the biggest banks in the US that catered mostly to startups has failed. Nearly half of all venture capital-backed startups in the US banked with Silicon Valley Bank. While startups are in trouble as a bulk of their money is now stuck, the question that everyone is asking is – how did SVB go under so quickly and what were the regulators doing?


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print