Daily Round-up | Investigation launched into killings of Afghans by UK forces & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at a probe into killings in Afghanistan, protests in Lebanon against the economic crisis, demonstrations against the death of a protester in Peru, and a strike by Starbucks workers in the US

March 24, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

