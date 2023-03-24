Tech expert Bappa Sinha analyzes the latest bank crash in the US, its causes and consequences, and how the 1% always seem to come out on top

The collapse of several banking institutions in the United States over the past fortnight has started sending shockwaves through the international banking system. NewsClick spoke with tech expert Bappaditya Sinha on what the data says about systemic problems within the US banking system, which have contributed to these collapses.