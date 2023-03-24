US bank collapse: How and why the 1% was saved again

Tech expert Bappa Sinha analyzes the latest bank crash in the US, its causes and consequences, and how the 1% always seem to come out on top

March 24, 2023 by Newsclick

The collapse of several banking institutions in the United States over the past fortnight has started sending shockwaves through the international banking system. NewsClick spoke with tech expert Bappaditya Sinha on what the data says about systemic problems within the US banking system, which have contributed to these collapses.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
