In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at a verdict from India’s Patents Office that will bring relief for drug-resistant tuberculosis patients. another Myanmar factory dismissing workers, and the World Athletics’ ban on transgender women from competing in women’s events.
Daily Round-up | J&J anti-TB drug loses patent extension bid in India & other stories
