In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the workers strike in Germany, Israeli judicial reforms postponed, Cuban parliamentary elections see increase in voting percentage, and UN investigators accuse EU of enabling Libyan crimes against humanity.
Daily Round-up | German workers stage massive strike over wages & other stories
