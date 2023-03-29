Daily Round-up | German workers stage massive strike over wages & other stories

In today’s episode, we look at the workers strike in Germany, Israeli judicial reforms postponed, Cuban parliamentary elections, and UN investigators accuse EU of enabling Libyan crimes against humanity.

March 29, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the workers strike in Germany, Israeli judicial reforms postponed, Cuban parliamentary elections see increase in voting percentage, and UN investigators accuse EU of enabling Libyan crimes against humanity.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print