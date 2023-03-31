Doctors in Croatia stand up for a better public health system

March 31, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

On March 18, thousands of physicians protested in Croatia’s capital Zagreb, following years of misleading promises by the Ministry of Health. The doctors, supported by other health workers and patients, are asking for more investment in the public health system, better staffing policies, and responsible coordination of existing health resources. Urologist Mirjana Livojević and medical student Laura Mayer talk about the reasons behind the protest and the doctors’ expectations.


