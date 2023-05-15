The roots of Sudan’s crisis

NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha analyzes the roots of the crisis in Sudan, the interests of the regional players in the conflict, and what lies ahead for the war-hit country

May 15, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha analyses the escalating situation in Sudan where fighting has broken out between the army and the paramilitary RSF. He explains the reasons for the divisions within the security establishment, the role of regional players such as Egypt and the UAE, and the risks of the conflict spreading to other countries in the Horn of Africa.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
