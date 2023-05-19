Kheetanat Wannaboworn of Focus on the Global South, provides insights into the current state of affairs in Thailand following the recent elections.

Kheetanat Wannaboworn of Focus on the Global South explains the situation in Thailand in the aftermath of the recent elections. She talks about how the various parties fared and the reasons for uncertainty around government formation. She also analyzes the challenges ahead for the anti-military bloc which emerged as the biggest force, and what people’s movements are looking forward to in the coming years.