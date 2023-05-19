In aftermath of Thai elections, question of government formation remains

Kheetanat Wannaboworn of Focus on the Global South, provides insights into the current state of affairs in Thailand following the recent elections.

May 19, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Kheetanat Wannaboworn of Focus on the Global South explains the situation in Thailand in the aftermath of the recent elections. She talks about how the various parties fared and the reasons for uncertainty around government formation. She also analyzes the challenges ahead for the anti-military bloc which emerged as the biggest force, and what people’s movements are looking forward to in the coming years.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
