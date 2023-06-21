The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has struck a deal with Eskom, the public electric company securing better wages, housing allowance and a lump sum payment for the workers. NUMSA is one of the largest trade unions in South Africa and represents workers in the metal and engineering sectors.
NUMSA leads Eskom workers to victory
