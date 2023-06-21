NUMSA leads Eskom workers to victory

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has struck a deal with Eskom, the public electric company securing better wages, housing allowance and a lump sum payment for the workers

June 21, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has struck a deal with Eskom, the public electric company securing better wages, housing allowance and a lump sum payment for the workers. NUMSA is one of the largest trade unions in South Africa and represents workers in the metal and engineering sectors.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print