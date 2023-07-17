Journalist Fadil Aliriza talks about the brutal treatment of refugees in Tunisia, the role of President Kais Saied’s policies, and the agenda of European leaders who seek to outsource the task of controlling migration

Over the past few weeks, numerous reports have emerged of the brutal treatment of migrants from sub-Saharan African countries at the hands of Tunisian authorities. This is not an isolated incident however.

The violence and discrimination against migrants has soared since Tunisian President Kais Saied’s speech in February in which he said migration was aimed at bringing about demographic change. Meanwhile, European leaders have been hard at work trying to recruit Tunisia into their plan of controlling migration. On July 16, Tunisia and the European Union signed an agreement to this effect.

Fadil Aliriza, founder and Editor-in-Chief of Meshkal, talks about the treatment of refugees, the links between such policies and the socio-economic crisis facing Tunisia, and the agenda of the European leaders.