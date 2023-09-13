Prisoners had launched a mass hunger strike 36 days ago to protest against restrictive measures and rights violations such as solitary confinement, restrictions on visiting rights, and poor health facilities. Reports say over 800 prisoners were part of the protests

Prisoners in Bahrain suspended their weeks-long hunger strike on Monday, September 11, following government assurances that prison conditions would be improved and their other demands addressed. The development comes just ahead of the Bahraini crown prince’s visit to the United States and a scheduled visit by a team from the United Nations Human Rights Office to the country this week. It is believed that the authorities made concessions in order to avoid criticism over the mistreatment of prisoners and substandard conditions inside the Jau rehabilitation and reform center.

The mass hunger strike at the Jau reform center, south of the capital Manama, had resulted in widespread international condemnation of the treatment of prisoners. Human rights groups, the UN, and countries including the US, an ally of Bahrain, had called for improvement in prison conditions and respect for prisoners’ rights.

The news of the suspension of the strike was first announced by the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD). The advocacy group stated that the prisoners had decided to suspend the strike until September 30 after speaking to jail officials and the interior ministry.

Among the reasons for the decision was the deteriorating health of some of the prisoners. Many of them were on hunger strike for the last 36 days, with others joining later.

Close to 800 prisoners were part of the hunger strike, according to reports. However, Bahraini authorities tried to downplay the figure and claimed only 121 prisoners were on hunger strike.

The prisoners were protesting, among other things, 23-hour cell confinement, restrictions on prayers, limited visitor rights and daylight time, and substandard and inadequate healthcare facilities. The Bahraini authorities have now pledged to take steps to address these issues.

Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, the advocacy director of BIRD, said in a statement that “it is a relief that the prolonged hunger strike has been suspended following serious concerns about the deteriorating health of many of the political prisoners. Authorities must honor their pledge and act quickly to improve prison conditions, rather than forcing prisoners to resume their strike and risk their lives to secure their basic human rights.”

He warned the authorities that the hunger strike would resume if the assurances were not met.