On Wednesday, May 1, the US House of Representatives passed the Antisemitism Awareness Act, which would effectively define antisemitism as criticism of Israel broadly. The Act adopts the definition of antisemitism put forward by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, an organization which states, “Manifestations [of antisemitism] might include the targeting of the state of Israel, conceived as a Jewish collectivity.”

The organization also states that anti-semitism includes “denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor,” “applying double standards by requiring of it a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation,” “using the symbols and images associated with classic antisemitism (e.g., claims of Jews killing Jesus or blood libel) to characterize Israel or Israelis,” “drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis,” and “holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the state of Israel.”

The bill passed by a landslide with bipartisan support, with 320 representatives voting in favor and only 91 voting against.

The House vote comes as police across the country brutalize student protesters staging peaceful protests in solidarity with Gaza. If passed, the legislation may be used as further justification for cracking down on movements critical of Israel.

The act in fact explicitly mentions college campuses, stating, “Executive Order 13899 extended protections against discrimination under the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to individuals subjected to antisemitism on college and university campuses and tasked Federal agencies to consider the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism when enforcing title VI of such Act.”

The bill is headed to the Senate, where it is expected to pass, and then to Biden’s desk, where he is expected to sign it into law.

Pro-Palestine Jewish organizations have denounced the bill, such as the Boston chapter of If Not Now, who labeled it “a bill that criminalizes criticism of Israel for a false promise of Jewish safety.” Jewish Voice for Peace Action, the political advocacy arm of Jewish Voice for Peace, said the bill “would do nothing to fight antisemitism. Instead, it would enable repression of students and faculty advocating for Palestinian rights.”

“The Israeli government’s bombardment and siege of Gaza has killed over 34,000 people in six months. Congress must stop attacking the students and faculty members who are trying to stop this genocide, and instead focus on ending US complicity in Israel’s attacks,” the organization added.