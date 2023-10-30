Progressive and socialist organizations in Indonesia issue a joint statement in support of Palestine, call for actions

Israel continues its genocidal bombing campaign of Gaza, with the death toll now surpassing 8,000 Palestinians murdered. The Gaza health system is in crisis as hospitals shut down due to lack of fuel and water, and are threatened by nearby Israeli strikes. Israel bombed communications towers last week, initiating a 34-hour landline, cellular and internet blackout as it continued to level the strip.

On October 27, eight progressive and socialist organizations in Indonesia issued a joint statement in support of Palestine and its resistance against Israeli colonialism. Two of the organizations, Socialist Union (Perserikatan Sosialis, PS) and Solidarity Net (Solidaritas Net) were participants in the recent Dilemmas of Humanity Conference in Johannesburg. Others include youth organizations, trade unions and cultural activist groups.

The groups call for all Indonesian democratic, progressive and socialist movements to sign the joint statement (by November 4), and to consolidate solidarity actions for Palestine. November 4 is the Day of Action for Palestine being called by the International Peoples Assembly. Read the full statement below:

Support Palestine, resist Zionist Israel and abolish colonialism

Joint Statement – October 27, 2023

We, organizations in Indonesia that are listed below, declare that:

The Zionist state of Israel has carried out an invasion and the colonialism of Palestine and therefore has not only snatched away the rights of a nation to be independent and the right of the people to achieve dignity, justice, and prosperity, but also perpetuated and even strengthened global imperialism which is currently still entrenched in various parts world. The right-wing Zionist regime led by Prime Minister Benjamin Nentanyahu has committed crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide on a massive scale with the assistance of weapons and funding from Western imperialist countries led by the United States. Since the start of the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, the trick of ordering people to evacuate then bombarding the refugees’ escape route, to murdering journalists and medical teams, these actions, according a Euro-Med report dated October 19, have resulted in the death of at least 4,079 Palestinians including 3,420 civilians and 1,413 children. The invasion, colonialization, crimes and other Israeli Zionist abuses, despite the various kinds of excuses and lies used, are basically aimed at destroying the struggle for Palestinian independence, expelling the Palestinian people, seizing their land and expanding the Israeli imperialist colonial territory. In the context of supporting the Zionist invasion and military operations, imperialist countries and their allies have spread slander, distortions and excuses as well as silencing, obstructing and persecuting individuals, groups and movements in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle. The Islamaphobia, anti-Arabic sentiment and even pro-Zionist bigotry is similar to and on par with the propaganda launched by the imperialist US during the invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan after the 9-11 World Trade Centre attacks. We therefore call for the building of widespread solidarity by the working class and all ordinary people to support an Intifada and a Palestinian national liberation struggle against the Zionist Israeli regime and its reactionary allies.

We declare:

– Our fullest support for the right of the Palestinian people to resist oppression.

– Support the right of the Palestinian people to return to their land.

– Call for an end to all aggression and attacks by Zionist Israel on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

– Demand an end to the blockade and the arrest and imprisonment of the Palestinian people.

We demand that the government of the Republic of Indonesia:

– Cut all indirect diplomatic, economic and political ties with the Israeli state and other Zionist bodies.

– Declare its support for a one state solution: A Palestine that is democratic, just and free through the abolition of the Israeli Zionist state!

We call on all progressive, populist and humanitarian elements, both groups and individuals to:

– Continue mobilizing the masses through popular, democratic actions opposing Zionist Israel and its allies!

– Promote the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against companies and institutions that support Zionist Israel!

– Build and international solidarity network with an anti-imperialist spirit involving individuals, groups and institutions to support the Palestinian national liberation struggle!

“That in fact independence is the right of all nations and therefore, colonialism throughout the world must be abolished, because it is not in accordance with humanitarianism and justice!”

“Sungai sampai samudera, Palestina merdeka!” — “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”

We invite all democratic, progressive and socialist movements from workers and the ordinary Indonesian people to sign this joint statement (by November 4) and then to consolidate solidarity actions for the Palestinian people.

Signed:

– Socialist Union (Perserikatan Sosialis, PS)

– Solidarity Net (Solidaritas Net)

– National Labour Movement Centre (Sentral Gerakan Buruh Nasional, SGBN)

– Militant Trade Union Federation (Federasi Serikat Buruh Militan,

F-SEBUMI)

– Populist Youth Horizon (Cakrawala Muda Kerakyatan, CMK)

– Cross Communal (Lintas Komunal)

– Socialist Youth League (Liga Pemuda Sosialis, LPS)

– Resistance