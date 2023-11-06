‘Millions of Afghans being forcefully deported face a dire situation’: Heela Najibullah

With these expulsion orders ahead of winters, an estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghan migrants are facing an uncertain fate with a rampant economic crisis in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime, and escalating hunger and poverty.

November 06, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Hundreds of thousands of Afghan migrants have been fleeing Pakistan as a country-wide crackdown against them has begun. The Pakistan government had ordered all undocumented migrants to leave by October 31. With these expulsion orders ahead of winters, an estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghan migrants are facing an uncertain fate with a rampant economic crisis in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime, and escalating hunger and poverty.

Heela Najibullah, author and researcher, and daughter of former Afghan president Mohammad Najibullah, spoke to Peoples Dispatch about this developing situation.


