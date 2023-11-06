With these expulsion orders ahead of winters, an estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghan migrants are facing an uncertain fate with a rampant economic crisis in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime, and escalating hunger and poverty.

Heela Najibullah, author and researcher, and daughter of former Afghan president Mohammad Najibullah, spoke to Peoples Dispatch about this developing situation.