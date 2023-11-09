Over 48,000 civilians have been internally displaced in the latest spree of fighting in Myanmar, with reports of airstrikes resulting in civilian casualties

Over 48,000 civilians have been internally displaced in the latest spree of fighting between junta forces and anti-coup insurgents in Myanmar, as per estimates of the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Thirteen civilians including children also lost their lives in different incidents.

Since October 26, seven attacks across Shan State have led to blocking of major trade routes on the China borders. “We are alarmed by the heavy fighting, particularly in Shan State in the northern part of the country, with reports of airstrikes that led to civilian casualties and tens of thousands being newly displaced internally,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general.

For over a week, Brotherhood Alliance, which is an amalgamation of ethnic armed groups—Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, and the Arakan Army (AA)—have been intensifying “Operation 1027” on junta-held outposts.

The armed groups claim to have seized several outposts from the Myanmar military, Tatmadaw, in Shan State. The Tatmadaw has reportedly acknowledged the loss of at least three towns.

October’s Mid-Year Trends report of the UN reflected that the humanitarian situation in Myanmar has become increasingly dire, as half of the population is already living in poverty. 443,000 new displacements were reported in the first six months of 2023, taking the total number of internally displaced people to 1.7 million.

All of the people newly displaced are seeking refuge in religious compounds and few are known to have entered pre-existing internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, the UN added.

However, in a statement, the joint alliance said the attacks on junta forces are “driven by our collective desire to safeguard the lives of civilians, assert our right of self-defense, maintain control of our territory, and respond resolutely to ongoing artillery attacks and airstrikes.”

Ever since the Myanmar military seized power in a dramatic coup in 2021, the political turmoil has pushed the country into a civil war between armed anti-coup groups and the junta, leaving much of the public services in disarray.

Myanmar’s military is accused of killing over 3,450 individuals, arresting more than 21,800 individuals, and destroying 60,000 houses between February 2021 to April 2023, as noted by the UN High Human Rights office.

The junta forces, earlier this month, were accused of killing 30 people in a strike on a camp for displaced people in Kachin State.

“Ongoing hostilities, coupled with the existence of checkpoints, road closures, and structural damage to bridges, are severely restricting the ability of humanitarian agencies to reach affected people, conduct verification of needs, and transport vital supplies,” the UN said.