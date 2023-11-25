In this interview with Peoples Dispatch, Edward Anderson of Northumbria University, UK, delves into the recent ousting of former British Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

In this interview with Peoples Dispatch, Edward Anderson of Northumbria University, UK, delves into the recent ousting of Suella Braverman. He highlights the nuanced aspect that while minority representation in positions of power is crucial, it doesn’t inherently ensure a progressive stance, particularly concerning migration. Anderson also sheds light on the ongoing demonstrations in solidarity with Palestine, emphasizing their significance in the broader socio-political context.