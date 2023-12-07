The Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and militias in Iraq have all targeted Israel and US bases in the last few weeks in support of the Palestinian people. Israel has continued to receive military aid from the US

The Israeli war in Gaza has continued to invite strong responses from resistance forces all across the West Asian region. Militias in the region have targeted both Israel and its strongest backer, the US.

On Wednesday, December 6, the Ansar Allah (Houthi)-backed government in Yemen claimed that its army fired missiles targeting Israel’s southern Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) city and said it would continue its operations until the Israeli war on Gaza is stopped.

Media reports confirmed that sirens went off across Eilat city following the Houthi attacks on Wednesday. However, it claimed that using its Arrow air defense, the Israeli military was able to intercept the missile before it could enter the country’s air space.

The Houthi-backed government claims it has undertaken 11 military operations against Israel even since intervening a month after the brutal attacks on Gaza began. It seized one Israeli ship and attacked two more in the Red Sea recently. Yemeni armed forces reiterated on Wednesday that they will continue to carry out attacks against Israeli targets and said the Red Sea would be off limits for Israeli ships.

Lebanese resistance force Hezbollah also claimed on Wednesday that it fired several rockets inside northern Israel targeting the Israeli military. It was in response to the Israel using artillery and tank fire against residential buildings in southern Lebanon. At least one Lebanese soldier was killed in one such Israeli attack on Tuesday.

Thousands of settlers have been forced to vacate cities and villages in northern Israel due to Hezbollah attacks in opposition to the Israeli war in Gaza since October 7. Israel’s defense minister Yoav Gallant claimed on Wednesday that there is no possibility of immediate return of settlers.

Meanwhile, Iraqi militias claimed on Wednesday they targeted the US’ Ain al-Assad base in the country’s Anbar province with a drone, hours after attacking another US base in the country’s Erbil province. In both the attacks, there were no reports of casualties.

The US Department of Defense has said that even since the Israeli war on Gaza began, its bases across Iraq and Syria have been attacked more than 77 times with dozens of its soldiers injured.

Resistance forces and militias in Iraq and Syria have claimed that attacks on the US bases are a response to its support to the Israeli genocide of Palestinians.

On Wednesday, Israel received the 200th plane carrying weapons and other military equipment from the US. The Israeli defense ministry claimed to have received over 10,000 tons of military equipment from the US since the beginning of the war in Gaza on October 7.

The Joe Biden administration has also increased its military deployment all across the region in order to protect Israeli interests. The US has also prevented the UN Security Council from adopting resolutions asking for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.