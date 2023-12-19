Celebrating its 30th anniversary, MVIWATA vows to strengthen peasant solidarity in Tanzania

Peoples Dispatch spoke to two leaders of Tanzania’s peasant movement about the importance of peasant unity and the struggle against neoliberalism

December 19, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

MVIWATA or the National Network of Farmers Groups in Tanzania just concluded its 30th-anniversary celebration and 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM). Fraternal organizations from all over the world traveled to Njombe to participate in the meeting. MVIWATA was formed in 1993 for farmers to unite and face the challenges presented by neoliberalism.

During the meeting, members remembered the legacy of former socialist president Mwalimu Julius Nyerere who was instrumental in organizing the country’s peasantry.

Stephen Ruvuga and Theodora Pius from the organization talk about the historical significance of MVIWATA.


