Congolese activist Kambale Musavuli speaks to Peoples Dispatch about the recent electoral process in the DRC and what the results mean for its future

Felix Tshisekedi got re-elected as DR Congo’s president in polls that were marred with controversies and fraud. 44 million people were eligible to cast their votes in elections that took place on December 20. Kambale Musavuli from the Center for Research on the Congo-Kinshasa talks about the various issues that emerged during the voting and what this verdict means for the country as well as the region.