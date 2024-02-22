The Conference on the Integration of Latin American and Caribbean Peoples began on February 22, bringing together representatives from 20 countries

The Conference on the Integration of Latin American and Caribbean Peoples kicked off its program today February 22. The activity, which will last until February 24, is being held at the CECONFI Convention Center, in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil. The meeting will seek to debate the direction of regional policy and to build unity around a political-programmatic platform for the integration of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean.

A total of 1,500 people from more than 20 countries in the region are expected to attend. The three days of debates will be attended by activists from popular movements, trade unions, political parties, teachers, students, as well as government representatives and parliamentarians. Among the confirmed names are the Vice President of Colombia, Francia Marquez, the former President of Uruguay, Pepe Mujica, Paraguayan senator Dr. Esperanza Martinez and Carol Proner, who is part of the Public Ethics Commission of the Presidency of the Republic in Brazil.

“We are experiencing high levels of setbacks of guarantees and manipulation of justice systems against leaders, parties, political participation and the people’s will in all countries,” said Carol Proner. One of the main topics that will be debated in the Conference is the analysis of the structural crisis of capital and the threats to peace and sovereignty.

Rafael Freire Neto, Secretary General of the Trade Union Confederation of the Americas (TUCA) will also participate in the conference. “What we are doing here is accepting the challenge of building the most powerful social unity of our continent in defense of our integration, the most powerful social articulation that can maintain a superior and different dialogue with political forces, with political parties, with our presidents,” explains Neto.

The Conference is organized by ALBA Movimientos, the International People’s Assembly (IPA), the Trade Union Confederation of the Americas (CSA), the Continental Organization of Latin American and Caribbean Students (Oclae), the Continental Day for Democracy and Against Neoliberalism, as well as the universities Unioeste and UNILA.

The Conference will produce a document summarizing the debates held throughout the three days and highlighting the challenges for Latin American and Caribbean integration. In addition, on February 23, at 7:30 pm, a Political Act will be held with various authorities of the region.

This article first appeared in Spanish at ARG Medios.