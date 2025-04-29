Several people have criticized the president’s lack of empathy. He decided to continue with his diplomatic tour instead of personally attending the disaster site.

On April 25, Ecuador was woken up by a strong earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale. The epicenter was located 9 kilometers from Esmeraldas, at a depth of 30 kilometers. The most affected region was the impoverished province of Esmeraldas, already struggling with inadequate basic services, gang violence, and, most recently, a massive oil spill. The state has historically failed to address the problems of Esmeraldas, so the earthquake was a strong blow to the vulnerable communities living there.

Ecuador’s Risk Management Secretariat (SNGR) reported that the earthquake caused significant material damage in the city of Esmeraldas, the province’s capital of the same name. Several houses, educational units, patrimonial assets, and other tourist buildings were severely damaged by the incident.

For the time being, the SNGR informed that electric service was interrupted in Esmeraldas and Atacames and that several public institutions have suffered considerable damages, including the Luis Vargas Torres University. The state has opened shelters and delivered aid to the affected people.

260 houses are reported damaged, which leaves several families in a state of vulnerability. In addition, it was reported that 17 people have lost all their material goods, so urgent help is needed to assist them. It was also reported that 26 schools and high schools have been affected because of the 6.3 earthquake, meaning that hundreds of young people will not be able to study until the damage is repaired.

The collective trauma of the 7.8 earthquake in 2016, which destroyed thousands of houses in the provinces of Esmeraldas and Manabí, and caused the death of 673 people, remains latent. For this reason, dozens of families requested attention in shelters for fear of returning to their homes after the April 25 earthquake.

An absent president

Through a post on X, the right-wing President Daniel Noboa ordered, “the immediate deployment of all Secretaries to the province of Esmeraldas to coordinate the installation of shelters, delivery of humanitarian aid kits, and assistance in everything our people need. The government is with you.”

However, despite the message, the President and several of his most important Secretaries are not in Ecuador. A few days ago, the Secretariat of Communication announced that Noboa would be touring France, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, etc., following his attendance at the funeral of Pope Francis. Many expected that Noboa would cancel his trip to return immediately to the country to personally attend to the crisis in Esmeraldas. However, it seems that not even an earthquake is enough to alter the president’s international itinerary. Noboa will keep his original plan, which has raised several criticisms.

The newspaper La Calle expressed, “The citizens perceive a late and disorganized response, while the figure of the president is conspicuous by its absence. Esmeraldas, once again, feels alone. Neither the earthquake nor the emergency was enough to stop the travel agenda of the Executive. In social media and local media, criticisms are multiplying against what many already qualify as a ‘diplomatic prioritization’ above the needs of the people.”

It is the second time in a few months that Noboa has not personally attended Esmeraldas after a crisis. A few weeks ago, hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil were spilled in five rivers of the province, which caused an emergency in the population due to lack of water, which was contaminated by the oil. Despite dozens of communities demanding it, Noboa did not personally go to Esmeraldas.

The journalist Noris Arroyave said in this regard, “How paradoxical! Noboa travels to the funeral of Pope Francis, a man who dedicated his life to reminding leaders that true greatness is in being close to those who suffer. Meanwhile, here, his people (especially in Esmeraldas) face a new blow, with losses, fear, and urgent needs. This is not about judging the importance of representing the country. It is about asking what is more urgent at this moment: diplomacy or real closeness to those who must be accompanied.”