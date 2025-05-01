President William Ruto’s recent five-day state visit to China marked a significant deepening of Kenya-China relations, culminating in the signing of over 20 bilateral agreements.

Kenyan President William Ruto concluded a five-day state visit to China last week, his third since taking office, at a time when the country is facing serious economic challenges at home. The visit saw Kenya’s deepening ties with Beijing and resulted in the signing of more than 20 bilateral agreements spanning infrastructure, trade, health, education, and digital technology. Kenya is currently grappling with severe economic challenges, including mounting debt owed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, as well as the imposition of new tariffs and suspended aid by the Trump administration in the United States.

“Kenya-China strategic partnership is permanent, people-centered, and continues to deliver practical, tangible, impactful, and sustainable win-win situations,” President Ruto affirmed during the visit.

Resurrecting major infrastructure projects

A key focus of the visit was revitalizing large-scale infrastructure initiatives, particularly the stalled Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). Originally launched under former President Uhuru Kenyatta, the SGR faced setbacks due to rising debt and limited financing. China has now committed to supporting its extension from Naivasha to Malaba, a vital path for regional trade and integration.

According to a joint statement from the Office of the State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, the two governments agreed on the implementation of “strategic connectivity development projects,” including the SGR extension, dualing of the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit–Malaba highway, the Kiambu-Northern Bypass, Eldoret Bypass, and construction of the Nithi Bridge.

A strategic partnership for a “new era”

The visit also saw Kenya-China relations elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the New Era, marking a symbolic and strategic upgrade. The agreements signed reflect this enhanced relationship, covering sectors such as infrastructure, trade and cultural cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.

“At the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, President Xi Jinping and I witnessed the signing of 20 trade agreements and MoUs to promote various sectors of our economy, aligning with our Belt and Road Initiative cooperation,” Ruto wrote on X on April 23.

The rhetoric of mutual benefit and solidarity within the Global South framed many of the engagements. One of the agreements, the TVET III Project — aims to tackle youth unemployment by boosting vocational training and technical education.

Among the agreements also was the Intelligent Transport System and Junction Improvement Project for Nairobi, designed to modernize traffic management and reduce corruption linked to manual penalty collection. China also pledged grants to improve hospital infrastructure and expressed interest in pharmaceutical manufacturing, aligning with Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) goals.

“Our Chinese partners will invest significant resources to improve our road infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, blue economy, green energy, and ICT sectors,” Ruto claimed in a post.

Another highlight was the signing of a Framework Agreement on Economic Partnership for Shared Development, aimed at expanding market access for Kenyan exports such as tea, coffee, avocado, and macadamia. Historically, these exports have struggled to penetrate Asian markets despite growing demand.

“We also commit to the speedy conclusion of a free trade agreement between our two countries,” Ruto said after his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang – a move that, if finalized, will diversify Kenya’s export portfolio and reduce dependence on Western markets.

Balancing global powers

President Ruto also used the visit to articulate Kenya’s position on key geopolitical issues. During his engagements in Beijing, he reaffirmed support for the One-China policy, a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, and diplomatic dialogue in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

However, Ruto’s broader foreign policy approach has often appeared inconsistent, with shifting alliances and strategic ambiguity. The timing of the China trip is notable just months after his May 2024 state visit to Washington, which featured a red-carpet welcome by the Biden administration and discussions on Kenya’s designation as a non-NATO ally.

Tensions with Washington may be brewing. On April 8, US President Donald Trump imposed a 10% tariff on Kenyan imports. Ruto’s Beijing engagements, therefore, may be seen as part of a hedging strategy in response to changing dynamics in the West.

Analysts argue that this dual-track diplomacy reflects Ruto’s ambition to position Kenya as a non-aligned yet globally engaged power, one that can secure tangible development benefits while resisting dependency on any single bloc. While President Ruto has repeatedly insisted that Kenya is “not looking East or West, but forward,” the country’s close relationship with Western powers is difficult to deny. And it could be leveraging both Western and Eastern partnerships while projecting a narrative of pragmatic, non-aligned development.

Ruto and President Xi Jinping also reaffirmed their commitment to a more equitable global order. “We will continue to champion the strengthening and reform of the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, to be more representative and responsive to present-day realities,” Ruto noted.

Domestic stakes: 2027 in sight

Back in Kenya, the China visit is interpreted as both a foreign policy necessity in a changing world and a calculated political move ahead of the 2027 general elections. With growing domestic pressure over the cost of living, stalled infrastructure, and youth unemployment, Ruto’s ability to secure external development deals could be politically advantageous to his regime delivering tangible development.

Yet controversy wasn’t far behind. Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi condemned a planned visit to Taiwan by a group of Kenyan MPs while Ruto was still in Beijing, saying it would have been “ a provocative action” and diplomatically irresponsible.

In the coming months and years before the next election, Kenyans will be watching closely not just for new roads and railway lines, but for signs of real economic transformation; jobs created, markets expanded, and lives improved. For now, President Ruto returns home with new agreements and hopeful headlines. Whether these translate into long-term benefits remains to be seen.