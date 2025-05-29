The African Chiefs of Defense Conference took place in Nairobi, Kenya May 28-29. The conference, led by the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), has participation from top military officials from across the continent as well as the current AFRICOM commander, Michael Langley. The high-level security forum, held annually, brings together African defense leaders to discuss regional cooperation and military collaboration, all under the mediation of the United States. Last year’s summit was held in Botswana.

Langley’s controversial remarks before the US Senate

This year’s conference took place amid heightened scrutiny following recent controversial remarks by AFRICOM Commander General Michael Langley. The commander, who visited Côte d’Ivoire last month, has faced criticism for statements made before the US Senate Armed Services Committee on April 3, where he accused Burkina Faso’s leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, of misusing the country’s gold reserves to fund personal protection.

Langley defends his position in Nairobi

In an interview with Kenya’s Citizen TV, Langley addressed the growing controversy. “They [Burkina Faso] make their decisions on how they use their resources. That’s their sovereign right,” he stated. “But from a military perspective, I felt it was necessary to highlight concerns, especially given the escalating terrorism threats in that region.”

Langley says his comments stemmed from a direct question by US lawmakers and were not intended as personal attacks. “Burkina Faso has made progress. But militarily, they remain vulnerable. Since 2022, the number of terrorist attacks has increased. ISIS and Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb are gaining strength,” he said.

Pressed on whether he stood by his earlier claims despite growing pressure, Langley remained firm: “That’s my statement. That’s my assessment.”

Critics, however, argue that Langley’s remarks and the US military’s broader engagement in Africa reflect a pattern of external pressure on sovereign African states. Nowhere has this pressure been felt more acutely than in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger – three countries in the resource-rich Sahel region that have recently shifted away from Western military alliances. They have expelled French and US forces and are now charting new foreign policy paths.

Traoré: Terrorism is rooted in imperialism

On May 10, during Russia’s Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, President Traoré met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a symbolic rebuke to the Western security narrative, Traoré stated:

“The terrorism we are witnessing today comes from imperialism, and we are fighting it.”

His remarks, delivered on a day commemorating the defeat of fascism, framed the Sahel’s current conflict not simply as a fight against terrorism, but as a battle against foreign domination and imperialist destabilization.

Coup plots against Traoré

On the evening of April 21, 2025, Burkina Faso’s military authorities announced that they had dismantled a “major plot” aimed at orchestrating a coup and “sowing total chaos” in the country. According to official statements, the plan involved a network of current and former soldiers, allegedly in coordination with terrorist leaders reportedly traced to Côte d’Ivoire.

Public solidarity with Sahel nations grows

Langley’s comments have continued to draw sharp responses across Africa, particularly in light of his recent visit to Côte d’Ivoire, a nation that some accuse of harboring coup plotters against the Burkinabè government.

In recent weeks, thousands have rallied across Africa in solidarity with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. Demonstrators have decried what they see as continued neocolonialism, with foreign actors using “terrorism” as a justification for political interference in the sovereignty of the Sahel.