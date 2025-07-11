With several African nations now part of the bloc, the BRICS summit presents an opportunity for a continent that has long been sidelined in the global geopolitical order.

The 17th BRICS Summit concluded in Brazil with a strong push for strengthening multilateralism and fostering economic development among member countries, and stronger solidarity. Leaders from different member states gathered under the theme: “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”.

For African countries, the summit was an opportunity to amplify their voices in a shifting geopolitical terrain, one marked by growing dissatisfaction with Western-led financial institutions and long-standing exclusions in global decision-making processes. Three African nations; South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, are currently full members of BRICS, while Nigeria, Uganda, and Algeria are close partners awaiting full membership. Several more have expressed interest in joining the bloc.

Africa’s priorities on the BRICS table

African leaders brought to the summit long-standing concerns about global economic inequities and the marginalization of the continent in multilateral institutions. From unequal representation at the United Nations Security Council to limited influence in the IMF and World Bank, African voices have consistently called for reform.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated Africa’s call for global institutional reform, noting BRICS’ growing importance and reach, particularly across the Global South.

“We keenly observed and appreciated the growing interest around the world—especially in the Global South—toward BRICS. This year, we welcomed Indonesia as a new BRICS member and also admitted new partner countries. The expansion reflects the fact that BRICS continues to grow in voice, reach, and relevance.”

He noted that the BRICS bloc now represents more than half of the world’s population and close to 40% of global GDP, making it a significant and increasingly influential community on the global stage.

“We value the BRICS principle of mutual respect and the recognition of sovereignty and equality among all member states. This foundation allows us to cooperate across various sectors.”

Ramaphosa also raised concerns over the lack of meaningful representation for large countries and entire regions within the United Nations system:

“It is unacceptable that major countries like India and Brazil are still excluded from meaningful participation in the UN Security Council. More importantly for us in Africa, a continent of 1.3 billion people remains unrepresented at this highest level of global decision-making.”

He welcomed the fact that even BRICS members who currently sit on the Security Council agreed on the need for its reform:

“We are pleased that there is growing consensus within BRICS on the urgent need to reform the United Nations Security Council to make it more democratic, representative, and inclusive.”

Further, President Ramaphosa insisted on the importance of value addition and beneficiation of Africa’s critical minerals, which are increasingly central to the global energy transition.

“We were rather pleased that the summit addressed key issues such as the treatment of critical minerals—many of which are sourced from African countries. There was consensus that these minerals must not be exported in raw form only. Instead, there should be beneficiation and value addition on the continent to ensure that Africa fully benefits from its own natural resources.”

This position aligns with the long-standing demands of African states for fairer terms of trade and the industrialization of local economies, moving away from extractive models that have historically favored foreign interests.

BRICS declaration that Africa can benefit from

On Saturday, July 5, the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of BRICS countries endorsed three key declarations, as part of a commitment to reforming the global financial system. These declarations included:

A joint statement in support of the United Nations Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation, emphasizing progressive taxation and fair distribution of taxing rights

A call for the revision of IMF quotas, aimed at giving developing countries a stronger voice in international financial institutions

Commitments to strengthen multilateralism and foster economic development through rules-based cooperation and increased intra-BRICS investment

“BRICS economies now account for about one-quarter of global trade and investment flows,” read the declaration. “Yet, further progress is needed to ensure that the benefits of globalization and growth are shared equitably.”

Focus on climate, health, and diseases

On July 7, BRICS leaders signed the Partnership for the Elimination of Socially Determined Diseases (SDDs), marking one of the summit’s most ambitious global health initiatives. The partnership, endorsed by leaders from partner countries including Malaysia and Bolivia, aims to tackle health inequalities driven by income, race, gender, and geography.

“In Brazil and around the world, income, education, gender, race, and place of birth determine who falls ill and who dies,” said Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. “We are choosing cooperation and solidarity over indifference—placing human dignity at the center of our decisions.”

Africa, which bears a disproportionate burden of preventable diseases such as tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and neglected tropical diseases, can benefit greatly from this initiative. Efforts to scale up vaccine development, improve healthcare delivery in remote regions, and strengthen sanitation infrastructure were emphasized as priorities.

What does this mean for Africa?

Africa’s increased presence in BRICS is necessary for the continent’s geopolitical strategy. By seeking alternatives to Bretton Woods institutions and asserting more control over its development path, Africa can move toward greater strategic autonomy.

In dialogue with People Dispatch, Maxwell Magawi, convener of the National Student Caucus in Nairobi, says that BRICS offers a real opportunity, if seized wisely.

“It presents a chance for the African continent to choose from a wide range of options in different levels of partnerships and collaborations. The continent will no longer have to view its global engagements strictly through Eurocentric lenses,” Magawi said.

“This really depends on how well Africa positions itself to exploit the opportunities by BRICS. It is a fighting chance that the continent should not let go to waste.”

He added that Africa urgently needs a new economic vision:

“Africa needs an economic model that speaks to its local needs. Such a model must be responsive to the history and culture of the African people. That BRICS moves to challenge the deeply rooted Bretton Woods economic model in Africa is something that works in favor of the continent in terms of redefining its economic path.”

The 17th BRICS Summit ends with great expectations and for African countries that want an alternative to unipolar dominance, it could become the platform for global justice, fair trade, and developmental sovereignty that it really needs.