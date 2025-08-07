At the end of July, Slovenia became the first European Union country to declare an arms embargo on Israel, prohibiting the export and transit of military equipment through its territory to the occupying power, as well as imports from Israel. Within a week, the Slovenian government had also banned imports of goods produced in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, signaling its intent to continue taking independent action as the EU fails to respond to the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The measures have resonated across Europe, where most major countries continue to (more or less explicitly) support Israel despite its gruesome violations of international law. By explicitly denouncing Israeli attacks, Slovenia has positioned itself as one of the few somewhat progressive voices in the region alongside Spain and Ireland, which have also issued clearer condemnations than others.

“We can say that Slovenia is taking some steps that many countries aren’t,” says Barbara Vodopivec from Gibanje za pravicev Palestincev (Movement for the Rights of Palestinians). “But we also have to understand the standard is extremely low, unbelievably low. Internationally, nobody’s doing anything.”

Vodopivec and fellow activist Nada Pretnar are careful to note that while the arms embargo is a strong political statement – and has been one of the movement’s central demands from the beginning – close monitoring of its implementation is now key. Several questions related to the measure remain unresolved. The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign has echoed similar concerns: “It is particularly important to pay attention to how Slovenia will implement the embargo on the transit of military material, as currently its Ministry of Defense does not issue permits or keep records on the type and quantity of military cargo in transit from EU Member States to Israel.”

Such disclosures from the Ministry of Defense have been met with skepticism. If the government does not track what military cargo is passing through Slovenian territory, the activists ask, how will it guarantee the embargo is actually enforced? Researchers have also questioned how any country could not know what weapons or components are moving through its borders. If such information is not available, the government would have a difficult time fulfilling its promise of regular reporting.

For this reason, Palestine solidarity activists are calling on the Slovenian government to show greater clarity and consistency. While Prime Minister Robert Golob’s cabinet has announced the embargo, it has not yet cut other forms of cooperation with Israel, such as economic, cultural, or sports ties, something the movement has been demanding from its early days. There is also much more that the government could do to support the ongoing ICJ case against Israel, evacuations from Gaza, and statements made by the Hague Group, activists say.

Even more confusing, Pretnar adds, is Slovenia’s ongoing purchase of missile systems worth millions of euros from companies with ongoing partnerships with Israel. Contradictions like these highlight the importance of continuous grassroots pressure, especially as Israel’s attacks on Gaza and Europe’s race to arms continue shoulder to shoulder. In October 2025, Slovenia is expected to host the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (SIDEC) in Celje. Exhibitors include both small regional producers and major weapons manufacturers like Thales, Leonardo, and Diehl Defence – companies with close ties to the Israeli war machine.

“This is really contradictory, saying we’re having an arms embargo while organizing an arms expo,” Vodopivec points out. “One should be very consistent in these things.”

As new measures are expected in the coming months, local mobilizations will continue to ensure the government’s actions are meaningful. “We really hope the next steps will be concrete and impactful,” Vodopivec concludes. “And that they will actually be implemented the way they should be.”