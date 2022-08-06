Victims of Beirut port blast still await justice

It’s been two years since the blast in Beirut when highly flammable cargo which was in a warehouse for over six years exploded. Experts blame government negligence for the blast

August 06, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

Thousands of people hit the streets of Beirut, Lebanon to mark two years of the Beirut port blast on August 4th as well as to demand justice for the victims. The blast allegedly caused by government negligence was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and left 218 dead and 7500 injured.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print