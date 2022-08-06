It’s been two years since the blast in Beirut when highly flammable cargo which was in a warehouse for over six years exploded. Experts blame government negligence for the blast

Thousands of people hit the streets of Beirut, Lebanon to mark two years of the Beirut port blast on August 4th as well as to demand justice for the victims. The blast allegedly caused by government negligence was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and left 218 dead and 7500 injured.