Daily Round-Up | Ceasefire in Gaza after three days of Israeli bombings & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at the ceasefire in Gaza, the swearing in of Colombia’s new leaders, a bill passed by the US Senate, and the latest from the Iran nuclear deal

August 09, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the ceasefire in Gaza after three days of Israeli bombings killed 44 Palestinians; Colombia’s new leftist president and vice-president sworn into office; Democrat-majority US senate passes massive economic package to fight inflation and climate change; and Iran and international officials express hopes for reaching agreement to end nuclear deal stalemate

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
