In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the ceasefire in Gaza after three days of Israeli bombings killed 44 Palestinians; Colombia’s new leftist president and vice-president sworn into office; Democrat-majority US senate passes massive economic package to fight inflation and climate change; and Iran and international officials express hopes for reaching agreement to end nuclear deal stalemate