Daily Round-up | Israeli forces kill Palestinian fighter, children in occupied West Bank & more

In this episode, we bring you stories of Israeli attacks on the West Bank, Turkish shelling inside Syria, protests by Indigenous people in Brazil, and an upcoming strike in the UK

August 11, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Israeli forces killing Palestinian fighter, children in occupied West Bank just days after Gaza ceasefire; Turkey shelling inside Syria killing five and destroying civilian infrastructure; Indigenous peoples staging demonstrations in Brazil, and Royal mail workers announcing strikes spanning two months over low wages.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
