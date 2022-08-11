In this episode, we bring you stories of Israeli attacks on the West Bank, Turkish shelling inside Syria, protests by Indigenous people in Brazil, and an upcoming strike in the UK

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Israeli forces killing Palestinian fighter, children in occupied West Bank just days after Gaza ceasefire; Turkey shelling inside Syria killing five and destroying civilian infrastructure; Indigenous peoples staging demonstrations in Brazil, and Royal mail workers announcing strikes spanning two months over low wages.