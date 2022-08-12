In today’s episode, we take a look at the worsening condition of migrants in Greece, protests by Indigenous people in Panama and Guatemala and claims and allegations by Syria of US stealing its resources

https://youtu.be/5pELE4mKtZ8

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the plight of migrants in and off Greece; Indigenous people in Panama relaunching nationwide protests after the government violates agreement; Syria accusing the US forces of stealing the country’s oil and natural resources, and Indigenous peoples in Guatemala denouncing government persecution, violations, economic issues affecting the country.