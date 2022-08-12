Daily Round-up | Dozens of migrants feared dead in drowning off Greece & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at the worsening condition of migrants in Greece, protests by Indigenous people in Panama and Guatemala and claims and allegations by Syria of US stealing its resources

August 12, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

https://youtu.be/5pELE4mKtZ8

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the plight of migrants in and off Greece; Indigenous people in Panama relaunching nationwide protests after the government violates agreement; Syria accusing the US forces of stealing the country’s oil and natural resources, and Indigenous peoples in Guatemala denouncing government persecution, violations, economic issues affecting the country.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
