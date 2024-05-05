Students and workers take to the streets on May Day for Palestine

In NYC, on International Workers’ Day, students and workers continued their mass mobilizations in support of Palestine

May 05, 2024 by Peoples Dispatch

On May Day, workers around the world mobilized for the liberation of Palestine. “This May Day, workers of the world are called to declare their solidarity with Palestine, to denounce the Israeli Genocide, and to call for an end to all aggressions in the region and to all wars,” wrote the International People’s Assembly.

In New York City, unions such as the United Auto Workers and the New York Taxi Workers Alliance expressed explicit support for the Palestinian cause in a march of 20,000, which ended at the New York University Gaza Solidarity Encampment.


