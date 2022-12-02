Daily Round-up | Israel to deport Palestinian-French rights activist Salah Hammouri & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the planned deportation of Palestinian activist Salah Hammouri, the bid to suppress strike by US rail workers, another impeachment motion against Pedro Castillo, and a complaint on the European refugee crisis

December 02, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Israel deporting Palestian-French rights activist Salah Hammouri; US House of Representatives voting to impose agreement on rail workers, prevent strike; the right-wing opposition presenting a third vacancy motion against Peruvian President Castillo; and a rights group files ICC complaint against EU leaders for migrants’ treatment.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
