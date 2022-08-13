Daily Round-up | Thousands march across Brazil in defense of democracy, rule of law & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of a march in Brazil in support of democracy, the latest from peace talks in Colombia, the hunger strike of Khalil Awawdeh, and fighting in Yemen

August 13, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at thousands marching across Brazil in defense of democracy, rule of law; Palestinian administrative detainee being moved to hospital after severe health deterioration; Colombian government delegation reaching Cuba for peace talks with ELN; and fightin breaks out among Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen’s Shabwah province

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
