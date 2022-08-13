In today’s episode, we bring you stories of a march in Brazil in support of democracy, the latest from peace talks in Colombia, the hunger strike of Khalil Awawdeh, and fighting in Yemen

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at thousands marching across Brazil in defense of democracy, rule of law; Palestinian administrative detainee being moved to hospital after severe health deterioration; Colombian government delegation reaching Cuba for peace talks with ELN; and fightin breaks out among Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen’s Shabwah province