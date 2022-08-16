In this episode of Dispatches from India, we take a look at how the country has fared 75 years after it won freedom after a glorious struggle against British colonialism

In a special episode of Dispatches from India, we take a look at how India has fared 75 years after independence. Experts from various fields talk about how India has performed with respect to democracy and institutions, the prevalence of religious polarization, and the nature of economic growth.