Dispatches from India: Where does the country stand 75 years later?

In this episode of Dispatches from India, we take a look at how the country has fared 75 years after it won freedom after a glorious struggle against British colonialism

August 16, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In a special episode of Dispatches from India, we take a look at how India has fared 75 years after independence. Experts from various fields talk about how India has performed with respect to democracy and institutions, the prevalence of religious polarization, and the nature of economic growth.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
